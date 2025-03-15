Guntur Mayor Quits Amid Row

Vijayawada: Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu has resigned from his post, submitting his resignation letter to district collector S Nagalakshmi. He stated that he was stepping down as he could no longer tolerate the humiliation meted out to him.

Addressing the media on Saturday, the mayor said officials had informed him on the evening of March 14 that they were holding the Standing Committee meeting on March 17. He pointed out that, as the committee chairman, he held the authority to decide what proposals should be taken up and when and where the meetings should be arranged. He alleged that his official chamber was being locked and that he was receiving no support from staff members or officials.

He further claimed that Telugu Desam leaders had previously lured YSR Congress corporators during the elections to the Standing Committee.

“This is the first time I have faced such an insult since the inception of the Guntur Municipal Corporation. There are even attempts to file cases against me. I became mayor only because of YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. I will not tolerate any attempt to change the name of the PVK Vegetable Market,” he said.