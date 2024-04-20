Govt failed to complete irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, says Naidu

Kurnool, Anantapur: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of failure to complete any irrigation project in Rayalaseema, despite his big promises.



Naidu criticised the CM's style of governance, labeling him the 'J-Gun Reddy' for his alleged acts of mismanagement. “Despite winning power, Jagan Mohan Reddy is allegedly dismantling systems and neglecting the poor by not settling the pending Aarogyasri bills.”

“If elected, I pledge to clear all pending bills for sarpanchs and allocate funds for all schemes,” Naidu said while addressing the public during TD’s Prajagalam in Alur on Friday.

The TD chief highlighted the state's mounting debt of Rs 13 lakh crore and lamented the irregular salary payments. He assured the people he would to steer the state towards development with central government’s cooperation and raise the lifestyles of all.

Naidu affirmed the Telugu Desam's legacy of empowering individuals from the middle and lower-middle classes and assured the Madasi Kuruba community of Scheduled Tribe status.

He emphasised that the upcoming elections were crucial in shaping the people's future.

The former CM urged voters to keep Jagan Mohan Reddy out of the state for the next five years by voting the TD to power. “The alliance's goal is to develop the state and support the youth during challenging times, with assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He promised to issue the Mega DSC notification “soon after assuring power.”

Naidu explained the importance of minority support for the alliance, and affirmed the Telugu Desam's commitment to their progress.

He encouraged village and ward volunteers to unite with the Telugu Desam, promising them a bright future and a monthly payment of `10,000 upon TD assuming power.

Local LS candidate B. Nagaraju, Assembly candidate B. Veerabhadra Gowd, TD parliament segment in-charge P. Thikka Reddy and others attended the event.

At the road show in Kanekal of Rayadurg Assembly segment in Anantapur district, Naidu made it clear that the TD and its allies – BJP and JS - are never against Muslims. “The YSRC and its media were passing critical comments against TD and are branding the party as anti-Muslim,” he said.

The YSRC did nothing for welfare of Muslims, BCs and other sections for the past few years, Naidu alleged.

TD candidate Kalava Sreenivasulu and several other leaders were present. Naidu was staying in Rayadurg segment on Friday night.