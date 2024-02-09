Governor Address Spoke of Congress Vision, BRS Never Kept Its Word: Yennam

HYDERABAD: The people were experiencing freedom that was locked up by the former BRS government in the then Pragathi Bhavan, and the Congress government will keep its word on promises made to the people, Congress Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said on Friday.

Speaking during the initiation of the discussion in the Assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Srinivas Reddy said the approach of the Congress towards governance was vastly different from that of the BRS. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has already declared that we are not rulers but servants of the people. The assurances in our manifesto are those that help the poor. The Governor’s address is a reflection of our manifesto,” he said.

Srinivas Reddy also took aim at the BRS’ claim that the Congress manifesto had 420 promises and assurances. “The BRS keeps talking about these 420 promises. The fact is there are around 250 of them. Where did the BRS get its number from? Is it from their own 2014 and 2018 manifestos whose promises put together come to that number? Or is it because 4+2 is 6 and we all know whose lucky number that is,” he said.

The Congress MLA, who seconded the motion of thanks after his party colleague Vemula Veeresham initiated the discussion, said the people were laughing at the BRS and its number. “They are wondering if BRS leaders talking about this are in the right frame of mind. The fact is the BRS government did not keep its promises right from 2014. Where is the unemployment allowance it promised? The BRS keeps making up things but why does it not talk about the corruption during its rule,” he asked.

Srinivas Reddy said when Telangana state was formed, the then Congress government handed over the state with a `15,000-crore surplus. The BRS handed back a state with a debt of `7.5 lakh crore and claimed that it created assets. All that the BRS government managed was to build a project that is collapsing as in Medigadda, and left government schools to crumble. The irrigation projects that stand and serve the people are Nagarjunasagar and Jurala, both built by the previous Congress governments, he added.

Veeresham, who said the Governor’s address was a reflection of the Congress government’s plan of action for the state, added that though the previous BRS government made great claims, the truth was that it had failed to deliver when it came to actual service to people.

“Mission Bhagiratha for instance, does not give drinking water as promised to people. In my constituency alone, there are 166 villages and most of them don’t get Mission Bhagiratha water. The BRS government ignored the needs of south Telangana and just before elections, released around 3 tmc ft of water from Nagarjunasagar for irrigation only to claim it did so. This was done without any thought to drinking water needs in the coming summer,” he said.