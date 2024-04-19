Goa CM seeks Modi vote for developed India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi should be given a third term to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), after having launched several development and welfare initiatives.“The development that Modi ji is doing, the development of 'Nari Shakti', 'Yuva Shakti', 'Kisan Shakti' and 'Garib Kalyan' to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) -- Modi ji does not see any caste and religion in development,” he said at a rally in Medak in support of party candidate M. Raghunandan Rao, who filed his nomination papers.Sawant spoke about the welfare of women, youth and farmers which, he said, had a special focus in BJP's manifesto.“It was Modi who gave 33 per cent reservation to women (yet to be implemented) and also implemented welfare measures such as the construction of toilets, housing for poor, supply of electricity and supply of water under 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme,” he said.Referring to the NDA government's schemes for youth, including Mudra loans and Start-up India, he said Modi should be made PM for a third term to ensure the development of the schemes.Sawant, who also talked about the other schemes and welfare measures such as 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' and free ration, said the people have only seen the “trailer” during the 10-year rule of Modi.“Picture abhi baaki hai' (the picture is still pending),” he said, emphasising the BJP's promises of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 'One Nation, One Election' and the welfare of all sections of society.“BRS “looted” Telangana for 10 years and Congress is “looting” now and they should be “sent home” in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.The process of filing nominations began in Telangana on Thursday. Polling would be held for all 17 LS seats in Telangana on May 13.Speaking on the occasion, TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy referred to BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao's reported comments that a false case has been made against his daughter and BRS MLC K. Kavitha, and said the BJP does not need to register a false case. Rao and his daughter hurt the prestige of Telangana people, he alleged.