Give a befitting response to JS and BJP: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said he is ready to stand with the poor to defeat the rich in the Kurukshetra war on May 13, the Election Day in AP.

Addressing a public meeting in Yemmiganur village as part of his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, the chief minister said that in the last 58 months, “we have changed the face of the government education sector.”

“Many youths were not getting jobs even after graduation as the courses were not up to the mark. So we have brought radical changes in the education sector to get them jobs and unique opportunities to live anywhere in the world,” he said.

The chief minister also explained the schemes benefiting the school children, like Amma Vodi, Tabs to Students, and introducing English medium with bilingual textbooks, and said, “Let's make government schools equal to corporate schools.”

“The opposition feels children below the voting age can be ignored. But our government has devised a plan of nurturing them with quality education, eventually bringing them out of poverty. You cannot provide a different education to Dalits and poor students. Our government has worked towards providing quality education and changing the future of every child in this state, ending an era of discrimination,” he said.

Noting that the YSRC government has registered 31 lakh house titles in the name of women beneficiaries, Jagan Reddy asked the women to support (tie rakhi to) the YSRC government. “These elections aren't solely about determining the fate of MLAs and MPs but these polls will determine the future of 2.5 crore women and their children in Andhra Pradesh.”

“Previous chief minister Chandrababu did not fulfil even one of his promises. He said he would waive the farmers' loans. Did he do it? He said he would make the state like Singapore. See what happened here? We have to protect the state from such fraudsters and I am ready to defeat them. Are you all ready?” he asked.

He said, “Our party has always stood as a strong support for the poor. This time, we have given the ticket to a candidate from a poor background. Veeranjaneyulu, our YSRC MLA candidate, may be a tipper driver, but his education qualifications surpass that of Chandrababu Naidu.”

“I urge all of you to cut the tail of Naidu and his alliance. Remember to give a befitting response to JSP and BJP, who opposed English medium education to the underprivileged children and filed cases to prevent the government from giving house sites to the poor in Amaravati. They supported Chandrababu when he humiliated BCs by stating that he would cut their tails and he also opposed four per cent reservations to minorities,” the CM added.