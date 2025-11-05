Former BJP Leader and Ex-union Minister Rajen Gohain Joins Assam Jatiya Parishad

Guwahati: Former union minister Rajen Gohain, who recently left the BJP, on Wednesday joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) a regional political outfit in Assam. Mr Gohain, once regarded as a BJP stalwart in the state, had resigned from the party on October 9, citing “growing discontent with its leadership and direction.”

He joined the AJP along with a group of his supporters at a ceremony held at the Public Works Department (PWD) Auditorium in Guwahati.

The event was attended by several senior AJP leaders, including party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, working president Chitta Basumatary, and senior leader Jagadish Bhuyan. After being welcomed into the regional party's fold, Mr Gohain said that he was determined to continue serving the people of Assam with sincerity and dedication. “Wherever I am, I have always tried to perform my duties with honesty and commitment. I will continue to do so here as well,” he said.

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP, Mr Gohain accused it of betraying Assam’s regional interests, silencing internal voices, and running the government in a “monarchical manner”.

“I served the national party for 40 years and strengthened it with my own effort. But today, Assam has been handed over to Delhi. The BJP does not care about coordination among people of different communities and languages. Decisions are taken from the top, with no concern for the state’s realities,” he said.

The former minister of state for Railways said that the BJP had “drifted far” from the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran leader L K Advani, under whose leadership the party once valued collective decision-making and internal democracy.

“I have been patient for a long time, but the present state of affairs is deeply disappointing. We did not join this party to witness personality-driven politics. It has now gone into the hands of people who have little connection with the party’s founding values,” he observed. Mr Gohain further alleged that dissenting voices in the BJP are suppressed and that state leaders are forced into silence.

“This is no longer a democracy but a monarchy. They don’t listen to us. Even the chief minister’s seat cannot be retained if you speak up against Delhi’s decisions,” he asserted.

He also accused the BJP’s policies of promoting external corporate dominance in Assam, claiming that the state’s economy and local entrepreneurs were being undermined.

“According to their plan, businessmen from outside come to Assam and take control of our land and resources. The national party has become a crisis for Assam, just like certain businessmen who bring crisis to local traders,” he said, hinting at growing industrial encroachment under central influence.

Mr Gohain criticised what he termed the BJP’s “fake Hindutva”, calling it divisive and contrary to the principles of true nationalism. “The BJP’s Hindutva is artificial. It thrives on creating conflicts to project strength. True nationalism unites, not divides,” he said. He alleged that the ruling party had alienated people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds. “To protect and strengthen Assam, we must include people of all communities and language groups. The centre has failed to ensure coordination among them,” he added.

“Those who feel humiliated within the BJP should come forward. Assam needs regional unity, not central domination,” he said.