Fight Within Jana Sena Over Visakha South Seat

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena in Visakhapatnam South constituency has split into two with differences arising over who would be the party’s candidate from the constituency.

The differences that began a few days ago with verbal abuses have developed into a scuffle on Wednesday.



JS leader Vamsikrishna Srinivas had started campaigning in Vizag South constituency claiming that the Jana Sena leadership has allocated the seat to him. Srinivas also opened an election campaign office in Visakha South segment.



However, GVMC’s 39th ward corporator Sadhik has disputed Srinivas’ claims. His contention is that the JS leadership has not yet decided on the candidature. He organised a press conference two days ago in this regard.



On Wednesday, supporters of both these leaders entered into a scuffle, with unparliamentary language being used freely.