Expose Naidu’s Failure to Fulfill 2014 Poll Promises: CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP for their “failure to implement any promise in their manifesto released in 2014 polls” and called upon the people to support the YSRC in the present polls.



“Vote for us if you want AP to progress and if the people want to continue getting the welfare scheme benefits,” he said while addressing a public meeting held as part of Memantha Siddham programme at Etukuru Bypass Road in Guntur on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked each person to reach out to 100 persons around to educate them on the need to support the YSRC.

if they wanted village/ward volunteers to be at their doorsteps to distribute social security pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes, and development of hospitals, educational institutions and “governance with no corruption.”

He said, “I appeal to you all to elect YSRC nominees in all the 175 Assembly segments and 25 party nominees for the Lok Sabha segments.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy pulled out a pamphlet brought out by TD chief Chandrababu Naidu in the 2014 polls, with photos of himself, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and then BJP national campaign chief Narendra Modi, also comprising the important points in the manifesto. “Naidu made it to be distributed door-to-door with an appeal to the voters to support the party in the elections,” he said and listed out each point.

He asked whether the TD-BJP government implemented any of these during their five year tenure from 2014 to 2019.

Referring to the poll promise made by Naidu of providing loan waiver to farmers worth `87,602 crore, he asked whether it was done.

Similarly, he slammed Naidu for failing to waive `14,205 crore loans to SHG women. On the TD promise of providing a bank deposit of `25,000 for every girl child, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked whether even one rupee was ever deposited to any girl child.

The CM asked unemployed youth whether they got the promised “one job to a house” and an unemployment stipend of `2,000. He said that if the stipend was given in five years, they should have got `1.20 lakh per head.

Referring to poll promises of Naidu pertaining to allocation of three cents of house site and construction of a pucca house; setting up of BC sub plan with a `10,000 crore corpus fund; setting up of women protection force; development of AP on the lines of Singapore and construction of a high tech city in every city, Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “Naidu failed to implement them,” and asked the people whether they would trust the TD chief and his alliance parties if they come up with again new promises and assurances for the 2024 polls.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu was again coming up with big promises, like offering “a Benz car and one kg gold for each house” and also with Super Six or Seven to dupe the people again.

Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to review as to what kind of developmental works and welfare schemes his government initiated in the last 58 months and advised them to vote for the YSRC.

Describing the elections as a war between credibility and fraud, he turned critical on the Jana Sena and state BJP leaders for extending their support to what Naidu was saying similar on lines of ‘Thana and Thandana.’