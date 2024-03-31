Explain development in Rayalaseema, Naidu tells Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday challenged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain the CM has done for Rayalaseema, especially Kadapa, Proddatur and Pulivendula, during the past five years.

Addressing Praja Galam roadshows in Proddatur and Nayudupeta, he told people that Jagan Mohan Reddy's schemes are merely cover-ups for scams.

Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu“YSRC is involved in a new ₹25,000 crore TDR bonds scam in municipalities. Because of this, while other states are progressing, our state is regressing, with practices like reverse tendering,” the former chief minister remarked.

Regarding the Free Bus Scheme, Naidu said, “Come aboard the bus for a golden future. I will personally drive the state toward development; my experience attests to this.”

“We will create 20 lakh jobs in five years, with work-from-home opportunities also being available,” he remarked.

The TD national president said people belonging to scheduled castes have not seen any sub-plans in the last five years under the YSRC rule. He called upon people to spurn the most-inefficient Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and save Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to voters in the state not to get carried away by caste, religion or region.

He claimed that no power on earth can stop the movement of cycle (symbol of Telugu Desam) in Kadapa district and NDA's victory is unstoppable in the state.

Maintaining that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been working with the sole aim of developing Andhra Pradesh and doing justice to the poor, the Telugu Desam national president said Pawan joined hands with TD, so that anti-incumbency votes are not divided. "I wholeheartedly appreciate Pawan Kalyan," he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been mobilising people for public meetings by offering them biryani and a quarter bottle.