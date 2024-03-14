Exodus from BRS Continues, Former Minister Quits Party

Hyderabad: The slow exodus of leaders from the BRS is continuing and the latest to join this bandwagon on Thursday was E. Peddi Reddy, former minister in unified Andhra Pradesh, who quit the party saying the leadership’s actions had hurt his self-respect.

In a letter to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, Peddi Reddy, who joined the BRS from the BJP in 2021, said he joined the party to contest the Munugode constituency bypoll. Despite being denied the ticket, he worked for the party’s success then as well and the 2023 elections in Husnabad and Huzurabad constituencies, he said.

The BRS, in the recent weeks, saw its MPs B.B. Patil from Zaheerabad and P. Ramulu from Nagarkurnool quit the party, as well as former MPs, Ajmeera Sitaram Naik from Mahbubabad, and Godam Nagesh from Adilabad. Joining them were former MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao from Kothagudem and S. Saidi Reddy from Huzurnagar, as well as G. Srinivas, who had contested from Peddapalli in 2009 on a BRS ticket.

The BJP gave Patil and Saidi Reddy Lok Sabha tickets from Zaheerabad and Nalgonda, nominated Nagesh for Adilabad and Srinivas for Peddapalli.