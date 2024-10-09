Ex-Kerala DGP R Sreelekha joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Former jail DGP of Kerala R Sreelekha joined the BJP here on Wednesday.

Sreelekha is the first woman from Kerala to join IPS way back in 1987. BJP state president K Surendran welcomed her into the party at her residence.

Sreelekha said she was inspired by the values of the BJP and thought it was the best option to serve the society post retirement. "I served in the police department for over 33 and a half without aligning with any political party. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the development of the country and the effective governance under his strong leadership.

BJP state president said Sreelekha's entry into the BJP would strengthen the party in the state. The party will gain significantly from the experience of the veteran officer known for her integrity and someone who is also an accomplished writer.

Sreelekha retired from service in 2020 .