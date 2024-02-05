Ex-BJP CM and Co Accused of Collusion in Lake Land Sale to Real Estate in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru leveled allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, and BJP MLA Aravind Limbavalli. The accusations suggest collusion among them during their time in power to sell 24.33 acres of Junnasandra lake, within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) limits, to private parties falling under the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru city.

Basavaraj Bommai currently serves as the MLA representing Shiggaon, while R. Ashoka holds the position of Leader of the Opposition. Aravind Limbavalli did not contest, and his wife, Manjula Limbavalli, contested and won the Mahadevapura Assembly seat as a BJP nominee.During a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, AAP State Convener Mohan Dasari estimated the Junnasandra lake's value at Rs 1,000 crore and alleged that BJP leaders, including Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, R. Ashoka as the then Revenue Minister, and Aravind Limbavalli, the previous Mahadevapura MLA when in power in the State, colluded with private parties. The allegation suggests they gave away the lake land in exchange for kickbacks from real estate entities.Dasari demanded action against BJP leaders and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate a legal battle over the Junnasandra lake.Explaining the lake's background, Dasari mentioned that the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore had entered into an agreement with Jodidhara Akkamma for lake maintenance in 1930. However, when the Land Reforms Act came into force, the family of Jodidhara Akkamma, through forged documents, claimed ownership of the Junnasandra lake in 1967. While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was formed, Junnasandra lake was brought under its jurisdiction. The High Court of Karnataka in December 2023 upheld the agreement between Akkamma and the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore for lake maintenance but did not specify that the lake's ownership belonged to Jodidhara Akkamma.AAP leader Ashok Mrutunjaya mentioned that a complaint was lodged with the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force on the Junnasandra lake. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru city incharge D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Revenue Krishna Byregowda were also briefed on the Junnasandra lake issue. AAP State Convener Jagadeesh Sadam alleged that Ashok Mrutunjaya had received death threats from vested interests following his struggle to save Junnasandra lake.