Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation Hours After Quitting Party

Guwahati: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge but within hours he agreed to reconsider his decision as AICC leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to him for 15 minutes over phone.

Earlier Mr Borah told reporters that he decided to resign as he was being “ignored” by the party leadership and not given his due within the state unit.

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and Pradyut Bordoloi, along with Raijor Dol chief Akhil Gogoi, visited Mr Borah's residence in Guwahati to persuade him to stay with the party.

Mr Borah, soon after his meeting with party leaders, appeared before the media and said that his party leadership has refused to accept his resignation so he has sought some time from the party to reconsider and rethink his resignation. However, AICC in-charge of the Congress party Bhanwar Jitendra Singh told reporters in presence of Mr Borah that there were some differences which had already been settled and Mr Borah had withdrawn his resignation after he spoke to AICC leaders.

Earlier, as soon as news of Mr Borah’s resignation began doing the rounds, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while calling him the “last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress party,” announced that he would visit his house on Tuesday evening. “

Mr Sarma told reporters that if Mr Borah desires to join BJP , he would welcome him. “Mr Borah comes from a family of very humble background. He resigned due to two reasons---first because of growing domination of Rockybul Hussain in the party and second, unsatisfactory reply of Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on charges of his Pakistan connections. This is what I have come to know from his resignation letter.”

The chief minister said, “If he desires to join BJP I will facilitate a safe constituency from my party to contest assembly elections.”

He said, “I knew long back that Mr Borah who hails from a modest and simple family will not be able to sustain for a long time in the Congress party where only those who come from some dynasty can survive. See---leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, both happen to be the son of former chief ministers.”

Mr Sarma also predicted that no proud Hindu would continue to be the part of the Congress party in Assam in the next five years. “Congress's position in Assam is terrible. I am telling you that the days are not far when Azan will be given from the office of the Congress party. No proud Hindu will continue in the Congress party. The Congress party is in the grip of leaders like Rockybul Hussain, Asif Nazar, Abdul Rahim and Imran Masood. They have sent a team of minority leaders led by Imran Masood to select candidates in Hindu dominated Upper Assam,” said the chief minister while asserting that some more Congress MLAs would quit the Congress party.

“Some Congress MLAs had come to me to resign but I have advised them not to resign as there is election for three Rajya sabha seats in the state,” said Mr Sarma who reiterated that there would be no Hindu leader in the Congress party by 2029. “Bhupen Borah's resignation carries a symbolic message that Congress has lost its last Hindu leader," he added.