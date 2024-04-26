Electoral Malpractices Alleged in Bengaluru Rural

Bengaluru: State president of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged rampant electoral malpractices by the Congress leaders to woo voters to cast their votes in favour of Congress nominee D.K. Suresh in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat and alleged that officials concerned of Election Commission have failed to conduct elections fair and free.

His brother-in-law noted cardiologist C.N. Manjunath is the BJP nominee in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat while he is contesting from Mandya parliamentary seat.

Displaying a photocopy of the alleged ‘gift coupon with a Quick Response code’ distributed in the Bengaluru Rural seat, speaking to reporters in Bidadi of Ramnagar district, Kumaraswamy accused Congress leaders of distributing ‘gift coupons’ top voters in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat and alleged that JDS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers tried to prevent malpractices but in vain. The workers of JDS and BJP allegedly came under attack from Congress leaders.

Expressing ire over the manner in which elections were conducted, Kumaraswamy suggested to the Election Commission to permit distribution of cash in the elections and nominees will contest based on his or her financial strength. “If such a system comes into force in the country, then, the Congress party would benefit the most,” he said and felt that “It is better if the Election Commission is closed down.”

The JDS Chief alleged that several complaints to the Election Commission against electoral malpractices have gone futile as officials concerned failed to act on these complaints to stop electoral malpractices.

Apart from distribution of ‘gift coupons,’ he alleged a cash of Rs 505 per vote along with Prasad from a pilgrim centre have been distributed all night in Bengaluru Rural seat.