EC Reviews Law & Order Arrangements In Bihar, Neighbouring States

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held a coordination meeting on inter-state border issues during which law-and-order arrangements in Bihar and its neighbouring states were held. The meeting focused on monitoring movement of men, material and money including arms, anti-social elements, liquor, narcotics and freebies inter-state and across the international border with Nepal. Special focus was placed on bordering districts and sealing of borders to maintain peace and order.

The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi,) discussed issued with the Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Home) of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, along with officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railways and all enforcement agencies.

ECI officials said during the meeting, Gyanesh Kumar called upon all stakeholders to work seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and have free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections. “The Chief Secretaries and DGP, along with heads of Central Agencies, were directed to ensure a peaceful and inducement-free General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar,” ECI officials said.

The Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and the DG of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were instructed to ensure heightened vigilance in areas bordering Bihar, with enhanced checks at inter-state posts.

Central agencies including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Income Tax Department, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were directed to intensify efforts in the run-up to the polls and maximise seizures acting upon actionable intelligence.

The Commission also reviewed compliance with voter-facilitation directions to ensure a pleasant and smooth experience for voters on the day of polling.