EC raises objection over TD’s plea for reserving Glass Tumbler to Jana Sena

Vijayawada: The Election Commission has told the Andhra Pradesh High Court that since the election process has started already, any plea to reserve the Jana Sena symbol ‘Glass Tumbler’ to the regional party is not maintainable.



A single judge bench of Justice B. Krishna Mohan held hearing here on Thursday on a petition filed by the Telugu Desam urging the court to direct the EC to do this in all Lok Sabha and Assembly segments in the state.

The court was informed by EC that the election process had begun and it would not be possible for any change at the present juncture. Any issue of an order by the court on the issue would be tantamount to disputing the election process.

Senior advocate representing Telugu Desam, Dammalapati Srinivas, urged the court to give some time to consult the petitioner. He said party symbol would play a key role in the elections as the illiterate voters would recognise the party they intend to support based on its symbol.

ECI’s counsel Avinash Desai argued that there was no provision in the law to recognise the alliance of political parties and reiterated that the election process had already begun.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the next hearing on the matter to May 6.