EC Bans Bulk SMSs During Silence Period

New Delhi: Ahead of the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties not to send bulk SMSes and audio messages to the voters during the 48-hour 'silence period' as these are prohibited. Parties also need to get their political advertisements pre-certified and candidates have to share the details of their social media accounts at the time of filing nomination. Voting in phase phase will take place on November 6.

In a note issued on October 9 outlining campaigning restrictions, the ECI said, political advertisements on any election matter in TV, cable networks, radio, cinema halls, use of bulk SMS/voice messages, audio visual displays in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area is prohibited.

On Tuesday, the ECI said every registered and national and state political party and every contesting candidate needs to apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media, including social media before publication.

MCMCs have been constituted at the district and state levels for pre-certification of political advertisements as per the prescribed guidelines. “No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC,” ECI said.

The MCMCs will also keep a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news in the media and take suitable action. Candidates have also been instructed to share the details of their authentic social media accounts at the time of filing nomination.

Citing provisions of the electoral law and a subsequent Supreme Court directions, the ECI said political parties should also submit a statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through internet, including social media websites to the ECI within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections.

"Such expenditure, among other things, shall include payments made to internet companies and websites for carrying advertisements and also campaign related expenditure on development of content and operational expenditure incurred to maintain their social media accounts," the election watchdog noted.