Top
Home » News » Politics

Don't hate BJP members, they are our brothers: Kejriwal's message to AAP workers from jail

Politics
pti
23 March 2024 7:21 AM GMT
Dont hate BJP members, they are our brothers: Kejriwals message to AAP workers from jail
x
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from him who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi liquor policy case. In his message from ED custody, Kejriwal asked AAP workers not to hate BJP members because of his arrest.

"Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers," he said in his message.

"No prison can keep me inside, will come out and fulfil my promise. I have struggled a lot, this arrest doesn't surprise me," Sunita Kejriwal said reading out the AAP leader's message.



( Source : PTI )
Arvind Kejriwal arrest Arvind Kejriwal ED Remand delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal 
India Delhi New Delhi 
pti
About the Authorpti

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X