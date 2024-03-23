Don't hate BJP members, they are our brothers: Kejriwal's message to AAP workers from jail

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from him who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Delhi liquor policy case. In his message from ED custody, Kejriwal asked AAP workers not to hate BJP members because of his arrest.



"Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; they are our brothers," he said in his message.



"No prison can keep me inside, will come out and fulfil my promise. I have struggled a lot, this arrest doesn't surprise me," Sunita Kejriwal said reading out the AAP leader's message.







