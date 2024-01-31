Dimple Yadav among Samajwadi Party's 16 candidates for LS polls

After the 11 Lok Sabha seats offer to the Congress, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced 16 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav will contest from her current Mainpuri seat. The party also fielded sitting MLAs Ravidas Mehrotra and Lalji Verma from Lucknow and Ambedkar Nagar, respectively. Shafiqur Rahman Barq (93) has been fielded from Sambhal, the constituency he currently represents in the Lok Sabha.Akshay Yadav, son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, has been named as the candidate from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav is fielded from Budaun parliamentary constituency.The candidates' list includes Devesh Shakya from Etah, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Anand Bhadauria from Dhaurahra, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.In the first list of the Samajwadi Party, there are 11 OBCs, one Muslim, one dalit, one Thakur, one Tandon and one Khatri candidate. The 11 OBC candidates include four Kurmis, three Yadavs, two from the Shakya community and one each from Nishad and Pal.When the seat-sharing talks between the two parties began, the Congress had demanded 30 seats, including the 21 the grand old party had won in Uttar Pradesh in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. However, the SP is not willing to accommodate the Congress on more than 11 seats.In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won 62 out of the 80 seats in the state. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, which was expected to pose a challenge to the BJP, did not yield the desired results, winning just 15 seats -- the SP on 5 seats and the BSP on 10 seats. The Congress could only bag one seat.