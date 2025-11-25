Didi: Will Shake The Nation If Attacked

Kolkata: Threatening of "retaliation" if attacked, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned the BJP not to target her, otherwise, she would “shake” the nation. The Trinamul Congress supremo also declared that she would travel across the country after the Assembly Election next year.

She told a party rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bongaon, the bastion of the Matuas, in North 24 Parganas, “There will be retaliation if I am attacked. If people are attacked, I take it on me. I will shake the entire India. Keep it in mind. After the polls, I will also roam around the country.”

Referring to BJP-led NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar recently, the CM alleged, “You raised the issue of infiltration there also. People could not understand the game there the way voting was conducted. But Bengal is not Bihar. We are seasoned with your game and easily catch it A-Z. That's why it is difficult for you to fight us and hence you are targeting us.”

Spewing venom against the ruling party at the Centre, Ms Banerjee added, “What do you think of yourself? A bigshot? No one stays in power forever. 2029 will be dangerous. You will not be in power anymore. Where will you flee then? Start finding the place from now.” She even predicted the defeat of BJP in the next Assembly polls in Gujarat.

She claimed, “Why are you in such greed to grab Bengal? You don't like Bengal. So you want to tame the people here and silence their language and take the state to Gujarat. I never think all Gujaratis are bad. But mark my words, BJP will lose in Gujarat in the next polls and in the country also in a bid to capture Bengal.”

Reiterating her demand of no exclusion of genuine voters in the SIR in the state, the TMC chief then trained guns on the local BJP MP and union minister Shantanu Thakur for carrying out a drive among the Matuas to fill up forms to apply for ‘Eligibility Certificate’ from the community’s apex body, All India Matua Mahasangha, for the Citizenship Amendment Act in exchange of money.

Meanwhile, TMC is sending a 10-member delegation of MPs to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on November 28 over the SIR. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who will lead the team, shared a list of the 10 names after the Election Commission intimated the party about allowing five MPs for the meeting.