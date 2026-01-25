Didi: More Than 130 Died Of EC Torture In WB

Kolkata: Calling the Election Commission's celebration of the National Voters’ Day a “tragic farce” for failing to comply with the Supreme Court's order to publish the list of voters with ‘logical discrepancies’ in the special intensive revision (SIR), West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the EC of working as “His Master's Voice” for the BJP and “torturing” more than 130 people to death over the exercise.

Sharing a post on X-handle, Ms Banerjee alleged, “Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people's voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters' Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today.”

She claimed, “Instead of complying with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict and working as per rules and norms to provide and protect the democratic voting rights of people, ECI is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights! On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the Opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day!!”

The CM pointed out, “ECI, you are torturing people today in an unprecedented manner. More than 130 persons have died because of your tortures. Can you summon-- the way you are doing-- persons above 85, 90, 95 years of age, and even physically challenged persons to physically appear before you to prove their credentials? The stress caused by this kind of illegal pressure is leading to series of suicides and deaths, and yet you are continuing to do this at the behest of your political masters. You have made it NRC trial for citizens, including particularly those belonging to minorities, scheduled castes and tribes.”

Ms Banerjee added, “Elections are festivals of democracy. But your partisan conduct and unilateral illegalities, dispatch of micro- observers to compound the harassment, your push to people to jaws of death have been destroying our democracy. Today, you have no right to celebrate the Voters' Day!”