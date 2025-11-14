BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads In Nuapada Bypoll In Odisha

Nuapada : BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading by over 40,000 votes as counting was underway for the Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha on Friday, according to the EC. After 12 rounds of counting, Dholakia bagged 59,366 votes, while his nearest rival, Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD, managed 19,053 votes.

Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi was in third spot with 17,437 votes. Jay is the son of the late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

The bypoll holds political significance for the ruling BJP as it's the first electoral contest in the state since the party formed its government in the state last year.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited Nuapada at least six times in the run-up to the bypoll, has taken it as a prestige issue. Similarly, the election is also being seen as a test of BJD president Naveen Patnaik's influence in state politics.

A total of 26 rounds of counting will be held, with the process beginning at 8 am amid tight security. The by-election recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent.