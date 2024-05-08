NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to change the Constitution to abolish reservations to the SC/ST, OBC and minorities. If the BJP voted to power again, the Chief Minister said democracy in India will end and dictator rule may prevail.

Speaking at various road corner meetings here, Revanth Reddy questioned why the BJP government failed to conduct the 2021 Census and caste-wise census. He went on to allege that the BJP is planning to destroy the rights of the poor and downtrodden in the country and the Congress alone can protect the Constitution.

The Chief Minister warned that 140 crore Indians will not spare the BJP for its attempts to change the Constitution. He assured that after the Congress comes to power in the Centre, it would conduct a caste census and provide proportionate reservations to all communities. “It is the responsibility of the people to protect the Constitution from the BJP’s threat,” he said.

Likening BJP leaders to ‘beggars’ for seeking votes in the name of Gods, Revanth Reddy called them pseudo Hindus who are also cheating gods.

“In Bhadrachalam or Ayodhya, akshinthalu are distributed to devotees after the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. For their narrow political interests, the BJP leaders, however. distributed akshinthalu to people before even the installation of Lord Rama’s idol, which is contrary to Hindu traditions,” he alleged.

“Our farmers have been praying to Goddess Yellamma, Pochamma and Maisamma at their agriculture fields by offering goats and toddy for several centuries. Should we learn devotion from the BJP leaders now?,” he questioned.

He urged people to teach a lesson to them in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy said Modi repeated his lies on the Turmeric Board and reopening of Nizam Sugar Factory. “Modi did not care about Telangana and its farmers and it was proved in sanction of the Turmeric Board,” he said.

“Could Modi dare to neglect the farmers of Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh,” he questioned.

Over the farm laws, the Chief Minister said Punjab and Haryana farmers taught him a lesson, forcing him to tender an apology.

Within 100 days of coming to power in the state, Revanth Reddy said that he had successfully provided jobs and released Rythu Bharosa funds and controlled the menace of drugs.

“The rollout of Six Guarantees brought cheers to people, especially women. Unable to digest the achievements of the Congress government, BRS chief K.Chandrashekar Rao wanted me to step down from the Chief Minister post,” Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that he would definitely waive off Rs 2 lakh crop loans by August 15 and BRS MLA Harish Rao should be ready to resign his post after its implementation.

He alleged that Chandrashekar Rao had mortgaged the self respect of BRS party activists at the feet of Narendra Modi for securing bail to his daughter Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

”Modi and KCR are two sides of the same coin,” he criticised and alleged that the BRS is extending support to BJP candidates in Telangana state.

“As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the Congress-led UPA government had promised Bayyaram iron factory, Warangal rail coach factory, ITIR for Rangareddy district, IIT for Nalgonda and IIM for Medak. But for the last 10 years of rule, Narendra Modi just ignored the bifurcation act and gave a Gadida Guddu (donkey egg) to Telangana,” he criticised.