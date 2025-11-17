Debacle of Bihar Unites Opposition In Assam Ahead Assembly Polls In 2026

Guwahati: Debacle of the opposition in Bihar assembly polls has forced the opposition in Assam to unite with leader of Assam Raijor Dal and MLA Akhil Gogoi asking the Congress party to expedite the process of forming a joint platform of opposition political parties against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead the assembly polls in 20226.

Mr Akhil Gogoi in a letter to Assam Congress president Gauarv Gogoi on Monday asked to settle the seat sharing and all other modalities in advance to present a formidable challenge to the ruling alliance.

The appeal of regional outfit Raijor Dal has come close on the heels of a meeting of Congress, along with seven opposition parties, on Wednesday which announced their decision to contest the 2026 assembly elections in Assam as a united coalition. The joint forum aims to establish a formidable opposition alliance against the ruling BJP and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr Gaurav Gogoi who chaired the meeting of opposition political parties stated, “All parties have reached a consensus on forming an anti-BJP alliance to free the people of Assam from the misrule, corruption, and oppression of the current government.” He added that further details of the opposition’s plans would be disclosed in due course.

Key figures such as CPM leader and Sarbhog MLA Manoranjan Talukdar, Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi have already confirmed their participation in the coalition. AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh emphasized the unity among opposition forces, vowing to establish a new “people’s government” in Assam.

Announcing to launch a massive outreach programme, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also flagged the necessity of preventing electoral malpractice, while noting that Congress has appointed 80–90 percent of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in nearly 29,000 booths statewide. “Booth committees are now being formed, and we aim to complete the process by the end of this month,” he said.