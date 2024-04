Day 1 sees 39 nominations for Lok Sabha and 190 for assembly seats in AP

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 39 contestants filed 43 sets of nominations for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on the first day of filing nominations.



However, no nominations have been received on the day for Araku, Srikakulam, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Machilipatnam seats.

With regard to the 175 Assembly constituencies, 190 candidates filed 236 sets of nominations on the first day of nominations in Andhra Pradesh.

No nominations have been filed from Assembly seats including Palasa, Pathapatnam, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Rajam, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Salur, Cheepurupalle, Gajapathinagaram, Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam South, Visakhapatnam West, Chodavaram Madugula, Araku Valley, Paderu, Payakaraopeta, Tuni, Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Peddapuram, Anaparthy, Mummidivaram, Razole, Gannavaram, Kothapeta, Rajanagaram, Rajahmundry Rural, Jaggampeta, Achanta, Palacole, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Undi, Tanuku, Tadepalligudem, Ungutur, Chinthalapudi, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Pedana, Avanigadda, Penamaluru, Vijayawada East, Ponnur, Vemuru, Repalle, Tenali, Yerragondapalem, Addanki, Santhanuthalapadu, Kandukur, Markapuram, Nellore city, Sarvepalli, Gudur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram, Allagadda, Nandikotkur, Panyam, Banaganapalle, Dhoni, Pattikonda, Mantralayam, Alur, Guntakal, Madakasira, Penukonda, Kadiri, Puthalapattu and Kuppam.

Prominent among those who filed nominations are Y.S. Sujana Chowdhary from Vijayawada West, Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri and Payyavula Keshav from Uravakonda.