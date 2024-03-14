Top
Cyberabad Police Prepare for Lok Sabha Elections

Politics
Cyberabad Police Prepare for Lok Sabha Elections
Top Cyberabad police officials joint commissioner, traffic, D. Joel Davis, discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a meeting here on Thursday. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: Top Cyberabad police officials joint commissioner, traffic, D. Joel Davis, discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a meeting here on Thursday. The meeting focused on ensuring adherence to guidelines set by the Election Commission of India. The meeting

emphasised the need for police personnel to maintain impartiality and discussed measures to curb transportation of money, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

The meeting discussed measures to enforce the model code of conduct and to ensure the execution of non-bailable warrants. Special attention was directed towards critical polling locations, with instructions to utilise the services of Central armed police forces (CAPF) effectively to instill confidence among voters.


