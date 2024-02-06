Council Witnesses Ruckus as TD Members Troop into Well, Raise Slogans

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed a ruckus with the Opposition Telugu Desam members holding placards trooping into the well of the house and raising slogans against the state government.

They alleged that the YSRC government failed to fulfill several of its promises on various issues.

As the session began with Koyye Moshenu Raju in the chair on Tuesday, TD members demanded that he allow discussion on abolition of the contributory pension scheme, issue of DSC notification, prohibition of liquor, problems of employees and teachers, rise in power tariff, Polavaram irrigation project, capital city, rise in prices of essentials etc.

The chairman reminded the TD members that a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address would take place soon and they could raise various issues then. The TD members continued to disrupt the proceedings. The chairman adjourned the house for 10 minutes.

Once the session resumed, YSRC member Marri Rajasekhar supported the motion of thanks to the Governor and attributed credit to the YSR Congress government for implementing several welfare schemes without giving any role for middle men. As a result, he said, the beneficiaries were immensely happy.

Varudu Kalyani said the YSR Congress government brought in development for the state. CM Jagan Reddy was making efforts to eliminate poverty and facilitated waiver of loans to Dwcra through the Aasara scheme. Nearly 75 per cent of the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes were women only, he said.

Lakshmana Rao said the state government failed to fulfill its promise to announce a mega DSC. The new DSC would help recruit only 6,100 posts, he said.

B. Tirumala Naidu said there was no reference to the issue of developing the capital city, in the Governor’s address, and alleged graft in the Nadu-Nadu programme. He said the condition of roads was pathetic. Private hospitals stopped providing treatment to the poor as the government failed to clear their dues under the Aarogyasri scheme, he alleged.

Venkateswara Rao said government employees were facing trouble due to Jagan Reddy’s failure to fulfill promises like abolition of CPS, implementation of PRC etc. They were also stressed due to the “uncleared dues on DA” and on the leave surrender issue, he alleged.

Later, municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh replied to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, He claimed that the YSR Congress government was implementing several welfare schemes in a transparent manner. “So far, under DBT and non-DBT, a sum of RS 4.23 lakh crore was transferred to the beneficiaries,” he said.