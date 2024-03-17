Corrupt leaders won’t be spared, promises Modi

Nagarkurnool: The leaders of opposition parties have partnerships in corrupt deals outside Telangana state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veiled attack on the alleged deals between AAP leaders and BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“The corrupt leaders will not be spared and this is my assurance to the people of Telangana state. But, I need the support from all sections of Telangana society including farmers, women, youth ,“ said Modi, asking people to elect a large number of BJP MPs from the state.



Addressing a public meeting outside Nagarkurnool town, on the Kalwakurthy town road, Modi said the Congress government had insulted the Dalit community by forcing a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister to sit on the floor in the Yadadri temple. The leaders from the upper castes sat on chairs. “This is how the Congress is giving social justice,” he said.



Modi said that voters across the country had declared the Lok Sabha results with a resounding echo of `Ab ki baar char sau paar’ for the BJP even before the Election Commission had announced the poll schedule. “I saw the anger of Telangana people against the BRS in the recent Assembly elections. But, the Telangana people have quickly realised they `fell from the well into the creek’ (kuye se nikal kar khaadi mein gire) by electing the corrupt Congress government,” Modi said.



The Telangana supported the BJP by helping it double its vote share in the Assembly elections. Now, the voters must bless the BJP to get Lok Sabha seats in two digits (more than 10), Modi said. “Five years is sufficient for the Congress government to destroy Telangana state. The people were oppressed by the BRS, followed by the Congress. If people elect more BJP MPs, it will help me to know the problems and aspirations of the people. I will work day and night to address all your problems,” Modi said.



Stating that Telangana state was the gateway to the south, Modi said his government had given a lot of priority for the state's development. Listing out the work done by his government for the state, Modi said the Centre had opened one crore Jan Dhan accounts for the poor, gave one crore health insurance cards by paying a premium of just Rs 20, helped 60 lakh people run small businesses under the Mudra yojana and covered 80 lakh people under Ayushman Bharat scheme. The BJP government constituted an expert committee to address the genuine demand of Madiga community, he pointed out.



Modi said that the Congress leaders had the past have tried to defeat Dr B.R. Ambedkar in an electoral battle. The Congress also voted against President Droudpadi Murmu and asked if it was not against the tribal community, he said.



Referring to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s comment that a new Constitution was required, Modi asked if it was not insulting the Father of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar. The BRS has promised to make a Dalit as the first CM and the people know how the party has fulfilled it. The BRS also cheated people by promising Dalit Bandhu, he said.



The Congress had not done anything in the last seven decades except looting the nation’s wealth. “They gave the slogan of garibi hatao. Has it made any difference, Modi asked. “The change is possible with the Modi guarantee.”



As many as 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty in the last 10 years, whereas the Congress always used OBCs, SCs and STs as vote bank, Modi said.



Introducing the party nominees P. Bharat from Nagarkurnool, D.K. Aruna from Mahbubnagar, Saidi Reddy from Nalgonda and G. Kishan Reddy Secunderabad to the people, Modi asked people to elect them with a massive majority. The massive support from people in a road show at Malkajgiri on Friday, is a clear message of massive win for BJP, he said.

