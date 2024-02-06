Congress Wins Power in Urban Bodies by Winning No-Confidence Motions

ADILABAD: The Congress is gaining fresh ground in urban areas by winning no-confidence motions against BRS chairmen and vice chairmen, thereby grabbing power in several municipalities in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

So far, the Congress won no-confidence motions in five municipalities under the erstwhile Adilabad district. The winning spree boosted the morale of the party cadre and second-rung leaders at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

The Congress party is now focusing on Nirmal and Chennur municipalities. BRS councillors' no-confidence motion moved against chairman Jangam Kala and vice chairman Sagar Reddy of the BRS met with a lack of quorum in Kyatanpalli municipality on Tuesday.

By now, no-confidence motions have been moved against the chairman and vice-chairman of Naspur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Luxettipet, Khanapur and Kyathanpalli municipalities, and all the municipalities except Khanapur in Mancherial district.

Along with four councillors, the chairman and vice chairman have joined the Congress to defeat the no-confidence motion moved against them. Out of the 22 ward councilors, only 13 councilors attended the meeting whereas the quorum required presence of 15 members.

The Congress party winning the no-confidence motions has assumed political importance in view of the approaching Lok Sabha elections.

Surprisingly, BRS and BJP and Independent ward councillors are backing the Congress ward councillors to move a no-confidence motion against the chairman and vice-chairman of the BRS. The internal differences among the BRS ward councillors have come as an additional advantage to the Congress ward councillors.

The no-confidence motion was moved by Congress councilors against chairman Nalamasa Kanthaiah and vice-chairman Srinivas of the BRS on Feb 3.

This was the only instance wherein the Congress has suffered a setback -- in the moving of no-confidence against BRS chairman and vice-chairman in the erstwhile Adilabad district after the Congress victory in the assembly elections.

Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao said, “We are making all-out efforts to deliver the promises given to the residents wherever they got the power in a municipality after winning or defeating the no-confidence motions moved against the sitting chairman and vice-chairman.

He said the Congress party is further getting strengthened in the Mancherial district. “We are focusing on creating the necessary infrastructure and providing basic amenities for the residents of the municipalities.”