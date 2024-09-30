Congress to File Complaint Over BJP MLA's Statement

Bengaluru: Considering that the statement made by former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that some leaders in his party have reserved Rs 1,000 crore to topple Congress led State Government a serious issue, Deputy Chief Minister and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said to register a complaint against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal with authorities concerned over his statement.

At a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the statement made by Yatnal having his close BJP MLAs around in Davangere on Sunday, has been a big shock to the nation that some leaders of his party have reserved Rs 1,000 crore dreaming of becoming Chief Minister. Investigation will be conducted over the statement of Yatnal.

On Sunday, in an interview to a Kannada news channel, Yatnal stated those in the destiny to be Chief Minister will ascend the post of Chief Minister but some leaders in his party aspiring to ascend the post of Chief Minister have reserved Rs 1,000 crore with an intention to topple the Congress led State Government.

Continuing, Yatnal said, some leaders, in an oblique reference to State BJP chief and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, are in anticipation of a “big revolution” in Karnataka politics in December and leaders dreaming of becoming Chief Minister hope to poach Congress MLAs and form the State Government.

He stated he and his supporters were against poaching of MLAs and wanted to face fresh elections to install a new State Government in Karnataka. “No poaching of MLAs,” he asserted and stated the (pathetic) situation BJP is in at the moment is owing to 17 MLAs (15 Congress and 2 JDS) joining BJP in 2019.

Yatnal referred to 17 MLAs joining BJP which led to the collapse of JDS-Congress coalition government and BJP formed the State Government.