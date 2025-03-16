Congress protests BRS leader’s comments on Speaker, burns effigies of BRS leaders

Karimnagar (Sircilla): In Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, Congress leaders led by Government Chief Whip and MLA Aadi Srinivas organised a protest against inappropriate comments made by BRS leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao and Jagadish Reddy, concerning the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The demonstration, held under the directive of TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, saw Congress leaders burning effigies of former ministers Rama Rao and Jagadishwar Reddy. Aadi Srinivas, addressing the gathering, condemned the remarks as arrogant and disrespectful, asserting that the BRS leaders had not only shown contempt for the Speaker and the Governor but had also failed to uphold constitutional decorum despite their ministerial experience.

"By disrespecting the Dalit Speaker, the whole nation is now looking at Telangana in horror. When the Governor introduced a resolution, the BRS leaders acted in a rude and inappropriate manner," he said.

Aadi Srinivas further accused Rama Rao of shamelessly defending Jagadish Reddy, whose comments he described as unbecoming. He contended that the BRS leadership is clinging to past power, unable to tolerate the public endorsement of the Congress government's developmental and welfare initiatives.

Criticising the BRS for allegedly driving the state into massive debt, the Government Chief Whip emphasised that under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the Congress is steadfast in its commitment to development and the empowerment of Dalits. "Beware, BRS leaders, we are ready to fight against your conspiracies. The Congress demands that Jagadish Reddy apologise and admit his mistake by humbling himself before the Speaker," he declared.

The protest underscored the heightened political tensions, with Congress leaders urging accountability and respect for constitutional institutions amid ongoing political rivalries in Telangana.