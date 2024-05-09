Congress Leaders Kharge and Priyanka to Campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra will canvas for Congress candidates in the last two days before the Lok Sabha election campaign ends on May 11.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate in the election meetings along with Kharge and Priyanka.

Kharge will arrive in Hyderabad on Friday. He will review the party's polling strategy with TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, ministers and party's senior leaders at Gandhi Bhavan. Later he address an election meeting in Nakrekal in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency for Chamaka Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in the state on Saturday. She will address an election meeting in Kamareddy for Zaherabad candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar. Later, she will proceed to Tandur in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and address an election meeting in support of party candidate G. Ranjith Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi addressed public meetings in Narsapur in Medak Lok Sabha constituency Neelam Madhu Mudiraj and Saroornagar in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for Sameer Waliulah on Thursday.



