Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams Assam CM For Targeting Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday came down heavily on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for attacking Gaurav Gogoi over alleged Pakistan links and dragging the name of his family and children, saying he is rattled by positive politics of the Congress party.

After paying homage to noted singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground 'Zubeen Khetra' at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Ms Gandhi told reporters, “In politics we have two types of leaders — one those who practise positive politics and the other those who rely on polarisation and personal attacks.”

She went on saying, “The way Gaurav ji (Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi) and his family are being targeted proves that this kind of politics is wrong. I think the people of Assam know that the other side is rattled by him. This is the reason why all this is happening. It is because he is walking on the right path, he is being attacked...It is like a badge of honour.”

Ms Gandhi further said, “Nobody should attack the family and children (of a political leader).” Regretting the politics of polarisation she said that the chief minister should talk about the youth and women of the state, who are looking for jobs. “You are seeing how much corruption is taking place. It is just a betrayal of the people of the state," she told reporters.

The remarks of Ms Gandhi came amid an ongoing political campaign of the BJP in Assam, where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly alleged that Mr Gogoi and his wife have links with Pakistan. Mr Sarma recently released a report prepared by the Special Investigation Team of the Assam police accusing Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his wife having connection with anti-India forces in Pakistan.

After paying homage to singer Zubeen Garg, Ms Gandhi, while lauding his works, said that the singer was "above politics" and spread the message of love throughout his life.