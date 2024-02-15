Congress Gains Momentum as BRS Leaders Explore Options

NIZAMABAD: Zilla parishad vice-chairperson Rajitha Yadav switched sides in presence of Congress Bodhan MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, on Thursday, even as senior BRS leaders were reportedly in touch with the ruling party to switch over.

Elsewhere, BRS municipal corporators and former corporators joined Congress on Thursday in presence of government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir. Former MLC Akula Lalitha, TPCC vice president Taher Bin Hamdan, Nizamabad Congress president Kesha Venu and others played key role in their defection.

A senior BRS leader said on condition of anonymity that they were not getting support from the leadership, and constituency-level meetings had failed to boost up the morale of the party cadre.