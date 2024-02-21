Congress Flags I-T for Seizure of Rs 65 Cr

NEW DELHI: The Congress took legal action by approaching the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) following the recovery of Rs 65 crore from the account of the Indian National Congress (INC) by the Income-Tax Department. This move comes amidst a dispute over outstanding tax dues totaling Rs 115 crore.

On Tuesday, the Income-Tax Department recovered Rs 65 crore from the Congress account, which it claimed was part of the total outstanding tax dues. Party treasurer Ajay Maken expressed concern over the situation, emphasising the need for checks and balances to prevent unchecked actions by probe agencies. He reiterated the Congress's trust in the judiciary.

Taking to Twitter, Maken detailed the developments, stating, "Yesterday, the Income-Tax Department mandated banks to transfer over ₹65 crore from @INCIndia, IYC, and NSUI accounts to the government." He questioned the fairness of the demand, highlighting the discrepancy in treatment compared to other political parties.



Maken further revealed that a lien of Rs 115 crore has been placed on the party's accounts by the tribunal, allowing the Congress to spend over and above that amount. Party leader Vivek Tankha, representing the Congress before the tribunal, emphasised the potential impact on the party's participation in upcoming elections if the accounts remain frozen. The Congress has contested the Income-Tax department's claim of Rs 210 crore, arguing that discrepancies in previous tax returns have been challenged and that the matter is still sub judice. Despite this, the tax authorities proceeded with what the party deems as "undemocratic action" by withdrawing funds from their accounts.

The ongoing proceedings before the ITAT signal a tense standoff between the Congress and the Income Tax authorities, with the hearing set to continue on Wednesday as the party seeks resolution to the dispute.



