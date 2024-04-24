Congress came to power with 420 fake promises: KTR

The BRS lost power by only 1.85 per cent of the vote share whereas the Congress formed its government in the state by making as many as 420 false promises, said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao at a parliamentary level party meeting held in support of BRS MP candidate Dr Marepalli Sudheer Kumar in Warangal on Tuesday.KTR alleged that the Congress government betrayed farmers with its false poll promises of the`2-lakh farm loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa aid.Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during the campaign for LS polls, was hoodwinking voters once again by taking oaths on several gods. The victory of BRS candidates in the Lok Sabha elections would make the Congress fulfil all its promises, he noted.Being a Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy was speaking like an opposition leader. Power cuts have increased in the state after the formation of the Congress, which would get third position in the Warangal LS polls. If the BRS won 10 seats in these parliamentary elections, party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao would play a key role in national politics, KTR said.Coming down heavily on the defected BRS leaders, KTR alleged that Kadiam Srihari who joined the BRS in 2013 had enjoyed all key posts like MLA, MLC and deputy chief minister and Aroori Ramesh won as MLA two times on BRS ticket. But, both leaders betrayed the BRS. The people were angry with them and were ready to teach them a fitting lesson, he said.The prices of essential commodities skyrocketed during the BJP dispensation, which waived off `14 lakh crores of loans taken by businessmen Adani and Ambani, he said, adding that KCR never used the names of gods for political mileage, like the BJP.