Congress Became A Puppet In The Hands Of Force Hostile To India’s Development: PM

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Congress has become a puppet in to the hands of forces hostile to India’s development.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound southern Assam’s Silchar, Mr Modi said,”The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India's rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a puppet into the hands of these very forces.”

Continuing his scathing tirade against the Congress party Mr Modi accused that the grand old party was trying to create panic among Indians amid the war in the Middle East while the government is working to minimise the impact of the conflict on citizens.

“Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the least hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on our citizens. At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity. However, Congress has once again failed in this vital task concerning the national interest,” the Prime Minister said.

Pointing out that the Congress party has been electorally wiped out in state after state, Mr Modi said, “You have ousted the Congress from Assam. Today, every state in the country is teaching the Congress a lesson. The Congress is losing election after election. In the near future, Congress is poised to hit a century of defeats.”

Accusing that Congress doesn’t have any vision for the nation, he said, “Everyone should be careful of Congress party. They are running an industry of making fake reels just to create propaganda.”

He regretted, “The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties, so that they can subsequently heap endless abuse upon Modi.”.

Referring to the Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi, Mr Modi said that the opposition party was acting out of desperation. “Driven by the desperation of defeat, the Congress has launched an offensive against the nation itself. Congress leaders have dedicated themselves to maligning the country,” he said.

“It appears the Congress has nothing left to do but tear its own clothes in desperation. The entire nation has condemned this,” the Prime Minister said who on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Assam's Silchar town. He took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,864-crore access-controlled expressway between Silchar in Cachar district and Shillong in Meghalaya, the first of its kind in the Northeast.

The 166-km four-lane greenfield high-speed corridor will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar from 295 km to 252 km, cutting travel time from 8.5 hours to around 5 hours.

The Prime Minister also took part in the 'bhoomi poojan' for an elevated corridor on NH-306, from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar, which will be constructed at Rs 565 crore.

This project aims to alleviate congestion on one of Silchar's busiest roads, improve links with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 122-crore College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. These are part of projects worth Rs 47,800 crore that the PM unveiled in the state since Friday.