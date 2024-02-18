Congress always strives for farmers right and MSP: MLC T. Jeevan Reddy

: Congress is the only party which thinks about the welfare of farmers. The UPA government led by the Congress party during its reign not only provided minimum support price (MSP) to farmers’ produce but also opened procurement centres at villages, claimed the senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy.Accompanied by Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, the MLC Reddy was a chief guest at an event wherein farmers and several leaders belonging to Munnuru Kapu community joined the Congress party at Jagtial district on Sunday.Furthermore, Jeevan Reddy alleged that the farmers were staging a protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the centre, demanding minimum support price (MSP) for their produce at the Haryana- Delhi Singhu borders. But the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the centre was least bothered to resolve the issue of the protesting farmers, Reddy added.When a Bill was introduced in the Parliament giving rights to farmers to store their produce, the Modi government rolled back decision. During the Congress regime, farm loans up to ₹ 1 lakh were waived. But the NDA-led BJP government at the centre always worked for the interest of Adani and Ambani, ignoring the aspirations of the farmers.During the UPA government led by its chairperson Sonia Gandhi, several welfare measures were initiated for farmers and farm labourers. The MSP for agricultural products and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act for providing 100 man days of work to farm labourers were some of the highlights of the Congress-led UPA government, he added.Speaking further, the MLC said that the Congress party was committed to write off ₹ 2 lakh farm loans in the state and would work for the rights of weaker section of society if voted to power in the state. The caste census will be taken up in the state for providing equal rights to weaker sections of society.The chief whip of the Congress party and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas said that within two days of formation of the government in Telangana, the party took measures to implement the Six Guarantees promised to the people of the state. Among the Six Guarantees, already two Guarantees were implemented and two more will be introduced soon.The former BRS government in Telangana in the past ten years of its regime drove the surplus budget of the state to a debt-trap of around ₹ 7 lakh crore. The BRS leaders were not regretting or realising their mistakes. People of the state will give a fitting reply to the BRS in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added.