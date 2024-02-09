Come Ask Me, I Will Tell Secrets KCR Keeps from You, Revanth Tells BRS MLAs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday told Opposition BRS MLAs in the Assembly that they could always ask him about the secrets that their party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao kept from them. The comment came after he reminded the House how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a visit to the state, had revealed that Chandrashekar Rao had informed him of his decision to make son K.T. Rama Rao the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy was intervening during a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, when the topic of which party was with whom came up. He said the BRS chief was under intense pressure from some of his associates who wanted to make Rama Rao the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy recalled how Modi had said that in a subsequent meeting, Chandrashekar Rao asked to be admitted to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as he had to make his son the CM, but Modi had rejected the proposal.

Revanth Reddy said the BRS and the BJP always ran together as could be seen from how the BRS voted on various Bills brought in by the BJP government at the Centre. It is all there in the records. “The BRS, between 2014 and 2023, supported the Modi government on GST, triple talaq, and on several other Bills. One time, one BRS Rajya Sabha member went to Delhi in a special chartered flight to vote in favour of one such Bill.”

Revanth Reddy said that the BRS and the BJP had a ‘fevicol bond’,” and recalled how in the 2011 MLC polls, the BJP had voted for a BRS candidate. “KCR tells you some, hides some. If you want to know what is hidden from you, ask me, and I will tell you,” Revanth Reddy said.