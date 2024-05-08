CM Jagan to do election campaign in 3 places today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a break on Wednesday from the election campaign and reviewed the party’s electoral possibilities with core leaders about YSRC election campaigns.

The CM would resume the election campaign on Thursday by addressing public meetings in three places - Kurnool city, Kalyanadurgam and Rajampet. YSRC general secretary Thalasila Raghuram said Jagan Mohan Reddy would conduct election campaigns in three constituencies on May 9.

At 10 am, Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the election campaign at SV Complex Road, YSR Circle, Kurnool City under Kurnool LS constituency. Later, at 12.30 pm, he will participate in a meeting at Kalyanadurgam constituency, Kollapuramma Temple Road, in Anantapur LS constituency.

Later, at 3 pm, Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the election meeting held at Koduru Road in Rajampet constituency under Rajampet LS.

According to sources, Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the present political situation and the party’s prospects in Assembly and LS constituencies across the state. Cautioning the leaders that only three days were left for the election campaign, he asked the party’s rank and file, including coordinators, to intensify the campaign by mingling more with the masses.

Regarding the YSRC’s Navaratnalu Plus manifesto, the CM said only the YSRC is daringly distributing party manifesto by stressing that its government has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises of the 2019 – and more is promised under the new Navaratnalu manifesto.

On Chandrababu Naidu’s conspiracy to stop the welfare schemes and hinder the volunteer services, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Opposition can stop the state government’s welfare schemes but not the YSRC’s success in the elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Ichchapuram town of Srikakulam district on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that, after coming to power, the YSRC government would set up a tribal university in Salur town of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

He said that the cellphone connectivity is being expanded to more tribal areas in the region.

Explaining the initiatives of his government, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We deposited a whopping `2.70 lakh crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries without any corruption or discrimination during the last five years. We provided 2.31 lakh government jobs during this period, for the first time in the history of the state and this should be explained to the masses.”