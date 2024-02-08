CM Announces Three Names for Rajya Sabha Seats from AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the names of three YSRC candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. They are Y.V. Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunatha Reddy.

The nominations for the RS elections will be accepted from February 9 to 15 and the polling will be on February 27. The three met the Chief Minister here and thanked him for giving them the opportunity.

Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy, popularly called YV, won the 2014 LS election from Ongole on a YSRC ticket. In 2019, he was named as chairman of TTD. Subba Reddy is a relative of the chief minister. He is married to Swarnalatha Reddy, the younger sister of Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Raghunatha Reddy hails from Chennayagarhi village in Nandaluru mandal. He is the second son of former TTD board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy and brother of sitting Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy.

Raghunatha Reddy completed his education in Tanguturu and entered the construction industry as a contractor in Bengaluru at age 20. He was appointed the director of MRKR constructions in 2006 and is currently active as a leading businessman.

YSRC MLA Golla Babu Rao was a former APPSC group-1 officer. He began as a district panchayat officer in AP’s Group-I services in 1986. Babu Rao was posted as CEO of Zilla Parishad, Visakhapatnam from 2002 to February 2004. Till his voluntary retirement in 2009, he worked as the joint commissioner of Panchayat Raj in Hyderabad.

As a follower of YSR, Babu Rao began his political career in 2009 as a member of the AP Assembly from Payakaraopeta, a reserved constituency in Visakhapatnam district. He lost one of his close friends, P. Subramanyam, a 1983 batch IAS officer, in the helicopter crash that killed YSR. Babu Rao thanked the Chief Minister for reposing trust in him and selecting him as a candidate for the RS polls.