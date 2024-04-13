Chandrababu calls upon women to give birth to more children

KAKINADA: Former AP chief minister and Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged women to give birth to more children.

“Children have been going abroad. Parents are being left alone in the country. Women should give birth to more children. They will take care of their parents in future,” he explained.

The TD chief was addressing a gathering of people as part of his Prajagalam programme on Friday at Repalle and Vemuru in Bapatla district.

He advised women not to bother about their earnings while having kids. He said he has the capacity of increasing their income to ₹2 lakh, so that they can lead a life of happiness and comfort.

The former CM said he previously recommended family planning. But given the changing circumstances, it is necessary for women to give birth to more children. He said that he would show more development in the next five years than he had done during the entire 14 years he had been the chief minister.

Chandrababu Naidu maintained that he has many plans to increase the productivity of the population as well as generate income through creation of wealth, so that the society can be on the path of progress.

Naidu declared that he worries about women. During his tenures as CM, he had provided women gas connections free of cost, constructed toilets for them, raised their respect, and increased their income levels by funding self-help groups.

The TD chief said he had taken care of farmers and provided them crop insurance. “But the inefficient YSRC government has cancelled crop insurance,” he thundered. He pointed out that there is no instance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting farmers or visiting farmlands in the past five years.

Naidu said to help farmers, he had completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram Project. He released water through the Pattiseema project. But now, all irrigation projects have been neglected.

“With the experience of developing Hyderabad, I gave a call to develop Amaravati. With their faith in me, 29,000 farmers gave 35,500 acres of land voluntarily. But Jagan Mohan Reddy has deceived these farmers.

Chandrababu Naidu said Muslims and Kapu community have received no support under the YSRC rule. He asked them to defeat YSRC in the upcoming elections for the betterment of the state.

The TD chief refuted Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assertions that the forthcoming elections are a clash of ideologies. He asserted that polls are not a clash of ideologies, but a fight for the rights of poor and against YSRC's corruption.



Chandrababu Naidu called on people to give an unprecedented majority to the NDA alliance.