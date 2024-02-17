Central Caste Panel Seeks President's Rule in WB

KOLKATA: National Commission for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) has recommended President's Rule in West Bengal based on the findings by its team that recently visited Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas and met the women over their allegations of torture on them by local Trinamul Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

The central caste panel chairman Arun Haldar informed on Friday that the recommendation was made in a report that was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu in the morning. He said, "Bengal is the second biggest state with SC/ST communities. But the security to these deprived people and their dignity and properties is at risk there." Mr Haldar added, "In such a situation, the law has a provision to impose President's Rule and no one can oppose it. Visiting the area, the commission felt that the administration and criminals are jointly unleashing atrocities on the people. We have brought out this in our report which was positively received by the President. She assured that she would look into it with her officials."

TMC candidate for Rajya Sabha Election Sagarika Ghose attacked the BJP over the call for President's Rule in the state. She alleged on X, “It is unfortunate & despicable that @BJP4India is targeting @AITCofficial govt in Bengal by politicising incidents at Sandeshkhali. It’s a well orchestrated exercise before the Lok Sabha polls against the one CM who is standing up to them.”

She claimed, “@MamataOfficial has already made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for crimes against women and there will be a thorough investigation. No party has done as much for women as TMC with welfare schemes and women’s representation. This is in stark contrast to the BJP’s silence during the women wrestlers protests and incidents of heinous assault in BJP ruled UP. 83 lakh women have benefitted from Bengal’s Kanyashree schemes. For BJP to call for Presidents Rule in Bengal clearly reveals its intent to destabilise a popular and delivery oriented government.”

Meanwhile a BJP high powered committee of party MPs and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury were stopped by the police from visiting Sandeshkhali. The BJP delegation later met governor CV Ananda Bose in Raj Bhavan and complained to him.



