BRS to field Marepalli Sudheer Kumar from Warangal

Hyderabad: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao announced that the party would field Dr Marepalli Sudhir Kumar, chairman of the Hanamkonda zilla parishad, for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. According to a news release from the party, Rao took the decision after discussions at his farmhouse in Erravelli with BRS leaders from Warangal district. Kumar is a long-time follower of Rao.

Earlier, the party’s invitation to former Station Ghanpur MLA T. Rajaiah, who had quit the BRS, to attend the Erravelli meeting set off speculation that he could become the candidate. However, Rajaiah said he would attend the meeting only if his nomination was confirmed.

Rao will formally launch the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday in Chevella where the BRS has fielded Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj.