BRS to attend TN CM Stalin's meet in delimitation

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday said it will join a meeting of all political parties from southern states called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies based on population ratios.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao told reporters after a meeting with DMK representatives who met with him at Telangana Bhavan, that southern states stand to be penalized for following Government of India’s calls in 1970s and ’80s for implementing population control measures. “The southern states successfully implemented the GoI plans then and are now set to be penalised with reduced representation in the Parliament. The BRS will attend the conference in Chennai and share its views on the subject,” Rama Rao said.

The DMK delegation that met with Rama Rao, included Tamil Nadu’s Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Rajya Sabha member NR Elango and others.

DMK leaders said Stalin had been at the forefront on fighting the Centre on the issue of delimitation and once discussions are held on the subject in Chennai, an action plan will be announced. “We thank the BRS leaders for agreeing to attend the conference,” Nehru said.