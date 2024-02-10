BRS City Corporators Eye Congress Switch Amid Growing Dissent

HYDERABAD: Over 15 BRS city corporators are likely to join the Congress, and some of them are expected to do so before the GHMC general body meeting on February 19.

As reports of this move spread, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao met BRS corporators on Saturday but deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy stayed away. "The deputy mayor and her husband Shoban Reddy, a senior BRS leader, are unhappy with the top brass," said a source. Rama Rao, however, told the media that the meeting was related to the party's 'Chalo Nalgonda' on February 13. The deputy mayor's office said that the couple was at a family function. Meanwhile, three Congress corporators met GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose on Saturday complained that the BRS MLA of their constituencies were ignoring protocol.

Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiuddin, who recently joined Congress from the BRS, said that while a common citizen had access to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, BRS corporators were unable to meet party chiefs K. Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao.