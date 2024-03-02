Brahmins gherao TD office protesting against ticket to Rajesh

Members of Brahmin associations laid siege at TD office in Visakhapatnam demanding that the party leadership cancel nomination of Mahasena Rajesh from P. Gannavaram (SC) assembly constituency in Konaseema district.State-level leaders of Brahmin associations Vijay Somayajulu, Ayyaluri Naga Sastry, Siva Ganesh Sharma and Ashok, addressing the protesters, pointed out that TD national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has 40 years of experience in politics.“How can the former CM give his party ticket to Mahasena Rajesh? It amounts to insulting the entire Brahmin community of the state,” Somayajulu remarked.Siva Ganesh Sharma once the ticket allotment is cancelled, people like Rajesh will restrain themselves from making derogatory remarks against any community. He maintained that if Chandrababu Naidu reconsiders his decision, the entire Brahmin community will rally behind him.Mahasena Rajesh had recently commented that he would give lavish gifts and accommodations to upper caste girls, particularly Brahmin girls, if they marry him in a Christian ceremony.