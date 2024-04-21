Botsa Seeks Fourth Consecutive Win from Cheepurupalli Constituency

Visakhapatnam: Minister and senior YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana, who made Cheepurupalli his own bastion with three consecutive wins in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections, will be eyeing for his fourth straight win from the constituency this time.

Since its formation in 1952, Cheepurupalli has been known for its political consciousness. Dominated by Turpu Kapu community, it includes Cheepurupalli, Garividi, Merakamudidam and Gurla mandals. Apart from mandals from Vizianagaram, a few mandals from Srikakulam district too were added to the constituency in 2009.



With 2,04,868 registered voters, it has been a consistent source for successful leaders for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the last 72 years. The leaders elected from Cheepurupalli have held significant positions, including ministers, underscoring the importance of this constituency.



Until 1983, Cheepurupalli remained a strong Congress bastion. However in 1982, the political landscape underwent a seismic shift with the emergence of the Telugu Desam. Since then, Cheepurupalli has been the party's stronghold.



Among the 11 leaders who had represented the constituency in 14 Assemblies, Botsa Satyanarayana stands out as the only one to have served as an MLA for three terms, a testament to the region's changing dynamics.

This constituency has been represented by 11 leaders with five of them from the TD. In 1983, after the late N.T. Rama Rao founded the TD, Tripurana Venkataratnam flew the TD flag for the first time and became a minister in the cabinet.



After that, TD’s Kemburi Rammohana Rao won in the by-election held in 1984, followed by Tankala Saraswathamma in 1989 and Gadde Baburao had won twice for the TD in 1994 and 1999 elections.