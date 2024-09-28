Botsa Questions Naidu on Tirumala Laddu Inquiry

Viksakhapatnam: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana has questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as to why he was not seeking a third party inquiry into the adulteration of the raw material used for making ladus at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“Naidu is guilty and hence he is not asking for CBI investigation or an inquiry by the state High Court,’’ Botsa Satyanarayana said while addressing the media at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

He said YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his trip to Tirumala to avoid inconvenience to the people and devotees. He said Naidu was diverting the attention of the people from the burning issues by raking up laddu issue.

“Prices of essential commodities have gone up and people have no money to buy even rice,’’ Satyanarayana said.

The alliance government has not fulfilled the six guarantees and borrowed over Rs 25,000 crore in three months, he pointed out.

He said the YSRC leaders and party workers performed pujas across the state to restore the sanctity of Tirumala laddus and not to punish the devotees for the mistakes committed by Naidu.