Bommai Calls for CBI Probe into Neha Murder, Criticises Karnataka Police

Hubballi: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has raised serious concerns over what he termed as the escalating political pressure on Karnataka's state police.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi after offering special prayers on the occasion of Hanuma Jayanti at the Anjaneya Temple, Bommai demanded that the Neha murder case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Due to mounting political pressure, the state police seem to be helpless. The Neha Hiremath murder case should be handed over to the CBI for a proper investigation. Law and order in the state is deteriorating. Police Stations are turning into negotiation centers," Bommai alleged.

Responding to Minister Santosh Lad's remarks alleging BJP's dissatisfaction unless crimes against Hindus were highlighted, Bommai retorted, "Neha Hiremath's tragedy transcends caste or religion."

Later, addressing reporters in Lakshmeshwar Taluk of Gadag, Bommai criticized the Congress leaders for their protests demanding drought relief.

He highlighted the Narendra Modi government's substantial assistance compared to the previous UPA government.

"The central government has informed the Supreme Court of its decision to provide compensation to Karnataka if the Election Commission gave its approval. We did not wait for the Centre's grant when floods came in the past when we were in power. We provided compensation to the people from our state exchequer. The present Congress government could have done the same, but it did not. Finally, the central government had to come to their aid," he said.

Describing the Congress's promises as deceptive, he cautioned the public against falling victim to them.

He also expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the state.

"Judging by the turnout at our events, we are confident of securing victory in all 28 seats this time," he affirmed.